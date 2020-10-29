Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

Exponent stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. Exponent has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $199,211.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,036.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $2,846,868. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Exponent by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Exponent by 89.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,667,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

