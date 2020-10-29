Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $267.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.99. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $762.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.28.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

