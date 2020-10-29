Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.67 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.99. The stock has a market cap of $762.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

