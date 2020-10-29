Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $267.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.
In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
