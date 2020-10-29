Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $267.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $762.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

