Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $999,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

