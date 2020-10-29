Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,507,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 504.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

