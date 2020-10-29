Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.