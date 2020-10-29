Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $59,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,656.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.