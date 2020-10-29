Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

