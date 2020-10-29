Financial Survey: Cabot (NYSE:CBT) vs. VerifyMe (NYSE:VRME)

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cabot alerts:

This table compares Cabot and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $3.34 billion 0.63 $157.00 million $3.91 9.50 VerifyMe $250,000.00 70.05 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cabot and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 0 5 3 0 2.38 VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Cabot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot 2.41% 12.99% 4.62% VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83%

Summary

Cabot beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber. It also provides specialty grades of carbon black used in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products for use in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; inkjet colorants used in the inkjet printing applications; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; fumed alumina used in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries; and aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle for use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications. In addition, the company offers activated carbon products used for the purification of water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases; and activated carbon solutions for activated carbon injection in coal-fired utilities, mobile water filter units, and carbon reactivation services. Cabot Corporation sells its products primarily through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.