First BanCorp. (FBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBP opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

