First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. Equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 173,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Busey by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in First Busey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

