First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $14.26 on Monday. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Community by 382.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

