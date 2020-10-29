First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $2,635,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

