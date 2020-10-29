First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

