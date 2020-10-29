First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

