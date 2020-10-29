First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

