First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

