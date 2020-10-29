First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.49. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.
