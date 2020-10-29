First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian accounts for 3.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $43,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 935,760 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 618,976 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 990,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 359,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 324,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

FHB stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

