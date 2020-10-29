First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

