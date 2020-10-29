First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $93.31 on Monday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 150.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Solar by 237.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 238.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

