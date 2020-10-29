Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

