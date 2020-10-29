Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $148.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $116.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

FVRR stock opened at $160.08 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.41 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

