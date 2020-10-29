FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,074,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after buying an additional 612,525 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,596,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 511,679 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.