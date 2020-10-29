Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,385,199.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,051,454 shares of company stock worth $409,546,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

