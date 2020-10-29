Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 2.70. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 470.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.