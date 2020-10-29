Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

