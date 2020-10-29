Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $7,836,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,819,262 shares of company stock valued at $624,410,172. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

