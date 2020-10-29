Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOJCY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $3.75 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

