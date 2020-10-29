Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

