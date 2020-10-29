Franks International (NYSE:FI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

NYSE:FI opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Franks International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 212,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franks International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franks International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 199,915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franks International by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franks International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 155,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

