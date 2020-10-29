Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.82. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,193 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $365,695.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,104,373 shares in the company, valued at $171,002,258.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,236. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

