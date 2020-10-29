Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 1,742 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $287.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.63. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 139.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.