Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 22,612 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 859.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF comprises 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 1.10% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Shares of PTF stock opened at $112.01 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

