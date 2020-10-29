Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 48,005 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 440.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

FTXL stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

