Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 528 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $329.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.