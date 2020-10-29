Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 723 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

Global Payments stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.