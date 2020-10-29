Fulcrum Equity Management Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

FLOT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

