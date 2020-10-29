Fulcrum Equity Management Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,409 shares of company stock worth $23,998,925 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $192.31 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

