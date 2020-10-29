Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 20,289 ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,621.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

BATS:ACES opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

