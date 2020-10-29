Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 53,778 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

IWY stock opened at $117.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $131.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

