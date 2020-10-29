Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 6,688 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

