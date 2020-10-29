Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 45.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $209.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day moving average of $212.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

