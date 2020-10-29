Fulcrum Equity Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 34.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $294.42 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $331.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.