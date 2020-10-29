Fulcrum Equity Management Has $942,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $29.09 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

