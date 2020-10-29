Fulcrum Equity Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 382.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the period. iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 217,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 133,024 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 57,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000.

IETC opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04.

