Fulcrum Equity Management Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 174.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,921 shares during the period. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 3.36% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32.

