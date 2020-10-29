Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $2.63 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT opened at $206.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.