Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $374,000 Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $56.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.