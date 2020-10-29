Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $389,000 Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,524,000 after buying an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,251,000 after buying an additional 97,932 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,905,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 111,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,186,000 after buying an additional 44,387 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $302.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.43. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $338.59.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

