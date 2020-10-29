Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $876,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,300 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,811,000 after buying an additional 704,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 183,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU opened at $17.89 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

